On Friday, November 10, beginning at 7:00 PM CT, Shadow Creek High School will face Clear Springs High School in Rosharon, TX.

Clear Springs vs. Shadow Creek Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Rosharon, TX

Rosharon, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brazoria County Games This Week

Jasper High School at Columbia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Huffman, TX

Huffman, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Galveston County Games This Week

Hitchcock High School at Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: College Station, TX

College Station, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Strake Jesuit College Prep at Clear Falls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Webster, TX

Webster, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Texas City High School at Terrell High School