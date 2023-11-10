High school basketball action in Collin County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Collin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marcus High School at Prosper High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Prosper, TX

Prosper, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wylie High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas