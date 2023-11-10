We have high school basketball competition in Dallas County, Texas today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Dallas County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Wylie High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Terrell High School at Bryan Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodrow Wilson at Lake Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Life High School Waxahachie at W T White High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 10

7:25 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Western Hills High School at Molina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pioneer Technology and Art Academy - North Dallas High School at W W Samuell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at South Oak Cliff High School