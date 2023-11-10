The Houston Rockets, Dillon Brooks included, take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 128-94 win over the Lakers (his most recent game) Brooks put up five points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Brooks' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-104)

Over 12.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-118)

Over 3.5 (-118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-120)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brooks's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were ranked eighth in the league defensively last year, conceding 112.5 points per game.

Giving up 41.8 rebounds per contest last year, the Pelicans were fifth in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pelicans conceded 24.9 per contest last season, ranking them eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans allowed 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dillon Brooks vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 38 25 6 2 5 0 2 12/31/2022 27 7 0 2 1 0 0 11/25/2022 29 25 2 4 4 0 0 11/15/2022 37 19 2 1 2 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.