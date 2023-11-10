On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Compass Academy will host Early High School.

Early vs. Compass Academy Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: San Angelo, TX

San Angelo, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Brown County Games This Week

May High School at Irion County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Robert Lee, TX

Robert Lee, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Cherokee High School at Zephyr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Zephyr, TX

Zephyr, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Early High School