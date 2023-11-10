Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Evadale High School vs. Overton High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Evadale High School travels to face Overton High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, in 2A - action.
Evadale vs. Overton Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: San Augustine, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
