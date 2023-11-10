Fred VanVleet and his Houston Rockets teammates will hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

VanVleet had nine points and 10 assists in his last game, which ended in a 128-94 win versus the Lakers.

With prop bets in place for VanVleet, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fred VanVleet Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-120)

Over 17.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-156)

Over 3.5 (-156) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-104)

Over 7.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Looking to bet on one or more of VanVleet's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 112.5 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Pelicans were fifth in the NBA last season, allowing 41.8 per game.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans conceded 24.9 per game last year, ranking them eighth in the NBA.

The Pelicans gave up 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Fred VanVleet vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 20 2 6 6 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.