On Friday, November 10, beginning at 6:00 PM MT, Eastwood High School will meet Frenship High School in El Paso, TX.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Frenship vs. Eastwood Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM MT

6:00 PM MT Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other El Paso County Games This Week

Anthony High School at Hawley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9

6:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Wink, TX

Wink, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Big Spring High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

West Plains High School at Clint High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Seminole, TX

Seminole, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Palo Duro High School at Canutillo High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 10

2:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tornillo High School at Wall High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Wall, TX

Wall, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Tascosa High School at Del Valle High School - El Paso

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10

6:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Agua Dulce High School at Center Point High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Kennedy, TX

Kennedy, TX Conference: 2A -

2A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lubbock County Games This Week

Idalou High School at Spearman High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 10

4:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Canyon, TX

Canyon, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Estacado High School at Bowie High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Pecos, TX

Pecos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lubbock Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lubbock, TX

Lubbock, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Shallowater High School at Slaton High School