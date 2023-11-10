High school football action in Gregg County, Texas is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Gregg County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Mount Vernon High School at Gladewater High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

6:50 PM CT on November 10 Location: Longview, TX, TX

Longview, TX, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Tree High School at Lovejoy High School