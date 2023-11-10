Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Irion County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Irion County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Irion County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
May High School at Irion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Robert Lee, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
