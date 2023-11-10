The Houston Rockets, with Jabari Smith Jr., match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Smith produced 12 points and six rebounds in a 128-94 win against the Lakers.

With prop bets available for Smith, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-125)

Over 7.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-172)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 112.5 points per game last season made the Pelicans the eighth-ranked team in the league defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Pelicans were fifth in the league last year, allowing 41.8 per contest.

Conceding an average of 24.9 assists last year, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Defensively, the Pelicans allowed 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, 12th in the NBA.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 38 8 4 0 0 0 0 3/17/2023 29 11 8 1 1 1 1 1/4/2023 31 14 13 1 2 1 2 11/12/2022 28 9 15 2 0 2 0

