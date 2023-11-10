The Houston Rockets, with Jalen Green, match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Green put up 28 points and seven rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 128-94 win versus the Lakers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Green's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Green Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-114)

Over 22.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-115)

Over 3.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+128)

Looking to bet on one or more of Green's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the league last season, conceding 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Pelicans gave up 41.8 rebounds per game last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans allowed 24.9 per contest last season, ranking them eighth in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Pelicans were ranked 12th in the NBA last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Green vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 39 40 4 1 4 0 1 3/17/2023 40 25 7 6 1 0 1 1/4/2023 32 16 4 4 2 1 0 11/12/2022 38 33 2 6 5 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.