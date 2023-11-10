Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kaufman County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Kaufman County, Texas is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Kaufman County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Terrell High School at Bryan Adams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Dallas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ford High School at Kemp High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Kemp, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.