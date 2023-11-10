Lexington High School is on the road versus Boling High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.

Lexington vs. Boling Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Hallettsville, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Wharton County Games This Week

Chilton High School at Louise High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Louise, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

