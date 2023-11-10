Friday's contest that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (1-0) against the Rider Broncs (1-0) at Fiserv Forum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 82-61 in favor of Marquette, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Marquette vs. Rider Game Info & Odds

Marquette vs. Rider Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 82, Rider 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Rider

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-21.1)

Marquette (-21.1) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette was the 23rd-best squad in the country in points scored (79.3 per game) and 184th in points conceded (70.3) last year.

The Golden Eagles grabbed 28.4 rebounds per game and conceded 32.6 boards last year, ranking 333rd and 281st, respectively, in the nation.

Last season Marquette was sixth-best in the country in assists with 17.3 per game.

The Golden Eagles were 39th in the country in 3-pointers made (8.9 per game) and 108th in 3-point percentage (35.3%) last year.

Giving up 7.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.7% from downtown last year, Marquette was 218th and 247th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Marquette attempted 42% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 30.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempted 58% of its shots, with 69.5% of its makes coming from there.

Rider Performance Insights

With 70.2 points per game on offense, Rider ranked 209th in the nation last year. At the other end, it allowed 67.6 points per contest, which ranked 99th in college basketball.

The Broncs grabbed 32.7 rebounds per game (114th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29 rebounds per contest (53rd-ranked).

Rider ranked 307th in college basketball with 11.4 dimes per contest.

The Broncs committed 10.7 turnovers per game (61st-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.3 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

The Broncs made 5 three-pointers per game (10th-worst in college basketball), and sported a 33.3% three-point percentage (227th-ranked).

Rider was 300th in college basketball with 8.3 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 292nd with a 35.6% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Last year Rider took 74.2% two-pointers, accounting for 81.1% of the team's buckets. It shot 25.8% threes (18.9% of the team's baskets).

