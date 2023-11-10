Randle High School will host Marshall High School - Fort Bend on Friday, November 10 at 7:30 PM CT.

Marshall vs. Lamar Randle Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Fort Bend County Games This Week

Furr High School at Iowa Colony High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Rosharon, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Waltrip High School at Fulshear High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Rosenberg, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Travis High School - Fort Bend at Katy High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Katy Jordan High School at Hightower High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Tompkins High School at Ridge Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Missouri City, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Needville High School at Jack Yates High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Katy, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

James E Taylor High School at George Ranch High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Sugar Land, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

