On Friday, November 10, 2023 at American Airlines Center, the Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) will look to stop a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Dallas Mavericks (6-2), airing at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSC.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Clippers matchup.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSC

BSSW and BSSC Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Mavericks Moneyline Clippers Moneyline BetMGM Mavericks (-2.5) 231.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Mavericks (-2) 232 -126 +108 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (scoring 120.1 points per game to rank fourth in the league while allowing 115.8 per outing to rank 20th in the NBA) and have a +35 scoring differential overall.

The Clippers outscore opponents by 5.8 points per game (posting 113.9 points per game, 13th in league, and allowing 108.1 per outing, seventh in NBA) and have a +40 scoring differential.

The two teams average 234 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than this game's total.

These two teams surrender a combined 223.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Dallas has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

Mavericks and Clippers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Mavericks +2800 +1100 - Clippers +1200 +650 -

