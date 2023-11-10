The Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) visit the Dallas Mavericks (6-2) after losing four straight road games. The Mavericks are favored by only 2.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSC

BSSW and BSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 117 - Clippers 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Mavericks vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Mavericks (- 2.5)

Mavericks (- 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-4.7)

Mavericks (-4.7) Pick OU: Under (231.5)



Under (231.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.9

The Clippers (3-4-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 7.1% less often than the Mavericks (4-4-0) this year.

Dallas covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (never covered this season).

Dallas' games have gone over the total 75% of the time this season (six out of eight), which is more often than Los Angeles' games have (three out of seven).

The Mavericks have an .833 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-1) this season, higher than the .000 winning percentage for the Clippers as a moneyline underdog (0-2).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Mavericks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mavericks Performance Insights

The Mavericks are ceding 115.8 points per game this season (20th-ranked in NBA), but they've really played well offensively, posting 120.1 points per game (fourth-best).

Dallas is grabbing just 41.4 boards per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and it is allowing 45.1 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

The Mavericks are delivering 24.4 assists per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Dallas ranks sixth in the NBA with 12.9 turnovers per game this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 11th with 14.4 forced turnovers per game.

When it comes to three-point shooting, everything is clicking for the Mavericks, who are sinking 17 treys per game (best in NBA) and shooting 39.7% from three-point land (best).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.