The Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks (6-2) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at American Airlines Center as just 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSC. The matchup's over/under is set at 231.5.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and BSSC

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -2.5 231.5

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

  • Dallas' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 231.5 points six times.
  • The average total in Dallas' contests this year is 235.9, 4.4 more points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Mavericks have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.
  • Dallas has been the favorite in six games this season and won five (83.3%) of those contests.
  • Dallas has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

Mavericks vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Mavericks 6 75% 120.1 234 115.8 223.9 227.8
Clippers 3 42.9% 113.9 234 108.1 223.9 226.5

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

  • Against the spread, Dallas has played worse at home, covering one time in four home games, and three times in four road games.
  • The Mavericks record 12.0 more points per game (120.1) than the Clippers allow (108.1).
  • When Dallas totals more than 108.1 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Mavericks and Clippers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Mavericks 4-4 2-3 6-2
Clippers 3-4 0-1 3-4

Mavericks vs. Clippers Point Insights

Mavericks Clippers
120.1
Points Scored (PG)
 113.9
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 13
4-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-2
6-2
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-2
115.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 108.1
20
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
3-0
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 3-3
3-0
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-3

