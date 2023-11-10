Mavericks vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Mavericks (6-2) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at American Airlines Center as just 2.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSC. The matchup's over/under is set at 231.5.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and BSSC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-2.5
|231.5
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 231.5 points six times.
- The average total in Dallas' contests this year is 235.9, 4.4 more points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, the Mavericks have put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread.
- Dallas has been the favorite in six games this season and won five (83.3%) of those contests.
- Dallas has a record of 4-1 when it's favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mavericks.
Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info
Mavericks vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|6
|75%
|120.1
|234
|115.8
|223.9
|227.8
|Clippers
|3
|42.9%
|113.9
|234
|108.1
|223.9
|226.5
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Dallas has played worse at home, covering one time in four home games, and three times in four road games.
- The Mavericks record 12.0 more points per game (120.1) than the Clippers allow (108.1).
- When Dallas totals more than 108.1 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|4-4
|2-3
|6-2
|Clippers
|3-4
|0-1
|3-4
Mavericks vs. Clippers Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Clippers
|120.1
|113.9
|4
|13
|4-4
|3-2
|6-2
|3-2
|115.8
|108.1
|20
|7
|3-0
|3-3
|3-0
|3-3
