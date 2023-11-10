Player prop betting options for Luka Doncic, Paul George and others are available in the Dallas Mavericks-Los Angeles Clippers matchup at American Airlines Center on Friday (starting at 8:30 PM ET).

Mavericks vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

BSSW and BSSC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Mavericks vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +110)

The 41 points Doncic has scored per game this season is 11.5 more than his prop total set for Friday (29.5).

He has averaged 2.0 more rebounds per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).

Friday's assist prop bet total for Doncic (8.5) is the same as his season-long assist average.

Doncic has averaged six made three-pointers per game, 2.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Tim Hardaway Jr. Props

PTS 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +140)

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s 18 points per game are 2.5 higher than Friday's prop total.

He has connected on three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

Dereck Lively Props

PTS REB 8.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: +102)

The 8.5-point over/under set for Dereck Lively on Friday is 4.0 lower than his scoring average of 12.5.

His rebounding average -- six -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -154) 2.5 (Over: -143)

George's 27.3 points per game are 4.8 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He averages 1.8 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).

George averages four assists, 1.5 more than his over/under for Friday.

George's three three-pointers made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +140) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 22.5-point total set for Kawhi Leonard on Friday is 0.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

He has collected 5.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Leonard has averaged five assists per game, 1.5 more than Friday's assist over/under (3.5).

Leonard has averaged four made three-pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

