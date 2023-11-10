When the Dallas Mavericks (6-2) and Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) square off at American Airlines Center on Friday at 8:30 PM ET, Tim Hardaway Jr. will be a player to watch.

How to Watch Mavericks vs. Clippers

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW, BSSC

Mavericks' Last Game

In their previous game, the Mavericks fell to the Raptors on Wednesday, 127-116. Luka Doncic scored a team-high 31 points (and chipped in eight assists and seven rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Luka Doncic 31 7 8 4 1 2 Kyrie Irving 22 4 5 0 0 3 Tim Hardaway Jr. 17 2 1 0 0 5

Mavericks Players to Watch

Doncic's numbers on the season are 41 points, 8.5 assists and 11.5 boards per game.

Hardaway's numbers for the season are 18 points, 5 boards and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 35.5% from the field and 35.3% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Dereck Lively is posting 12.5 points, 0.5 assists and 6 boards per contest.

Josh Green is averaging 9 points, 1.5 assists and 2.5 boards per contest.

Grant Williams is averaging 11 points, 0 assists and 6 boards per contest.

