Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Medina County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Medina County, Texas is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Medina County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Devine High School at Lago Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Seguin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Odem High School at Natalia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Jourdanton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
