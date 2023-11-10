Two of college football's most prolific scorers clash when the SMU Mustangs (7-2) carry the seventh-ranked offense into a matchup with the North Texas Mean Green (3-6), who have the No. 22 offense, on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Mustangs are massive, 17-point favorites. An over/under of 68.5 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the SMU vs. North Texas matchup.

North Texas vs. SMU Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Texas vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-17) 68.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-16.5) 67.5 -820 +550 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

North Texas vs. SMU Betting Trends

North Texas has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover or pushing four times.

The Mean Green have been an underdog by 17 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

SMU has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Mustangs are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

North Texas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the AAC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.