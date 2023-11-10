The North Texas Mean Green (3-6) and the 13th-ranked pass offense will square off against the SMU Mustangs (7-2) and the ninth-ranked passing defense on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Mustangs are heavily favored by 17 points in the outing. The contest's point total is 67.5.

SMU has been clicking on all fronts this year, ranking 14th-best in total offense (465.3 yards per game) and eighth-best in total defense (281.8 yards allowed per game). Defensively, North Texas is a bottom-25 unit, surrendering 36.7 points per game (fifth-worst). On the bright side, it is thriving on the other side of the ball, posting 34.8 points per contest (22nd-best).

North Texas vs. SMU Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

SMU vs North Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -17 -110 -110 67.5 -105 -115 -900 +575

North Texas Recent Performance

The Mean Green are struggling right now on both sides of the ball -- gaining 492 yards per game in their past three games (0-worst in college football), and allowing 486.7 per game (fifth-worst).

The Mean Green are scoring 33 points per game in their past three games (53rd in college football), and conceding 39 per game (-114-worst).

North Texas is fifth-best in the country in passing yards during its past three games (342 per game), and -6-worst in passing yards conceded (219.3).

The Mean Green are accumulating 150 rushing yards per game in their past three games (13th-worst in college football), and conceding 267.3 per game (-124-worst).

Over their last three games, the Mean Green have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

North Texas has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas has a 5-3-1 record against the spread this year.

The Mean Green have been an underdog by 17 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

The teams have hit the over in five of North Texas' nine games with a set total.

This season, North Texas has been the underdog six times and won one of those games.

North Texas is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +575 or more on the moneyline.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has put up 2,445 passing yards, or 271.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.3% of his passes and has tossed 21 touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 16 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Ayo Adeyi is his team's leading rusher with 98 carries for 716 yards, or 79.6 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Oscar Adaway III has racked up 409 yards on 77 carries with four touchdowns.

Jay Maclin's 766 receiving yards (85.1 yards per game) lead the team. He has 44 catches on 75 targets with 11 touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has racked up 432 receiving yards (48 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 36 receptions.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 385 reciving yards (42.8 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Ethan Wesloski leads the team with two sacks, and also has three TFL and 48 tackles.

Jordan Brown is the team's tackle leader this year. He's racked up 64 tackles, one TFL, and one sack.

Phillip Hill has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with 33 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

