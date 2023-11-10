Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
The Washington State Cougars (1-0) face the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Washington State vs. Prairie View A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington State Moneyline
|Prairie View A&M Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington State (-20.5)
|137.5
|-5000
|+1400
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Washington State (-20.5)
|137.5
|-8000
|+1800
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Prairie View A&M vs. Washington State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Prairie View A&M covered 11 times in 26 matchups with a spread last season.
- The Panthers did not cover the spread last season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.
- Washington State went 14-15-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Cougars games.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.