Centennial High School - Burleson will host Red Oak High School on Friday, November 10 at 6:50 PM CT.

Red Oak vs. Burleson Cent. Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 6:50 PM CT

6:50 PM CT Location: Red Oak, TX

Red Oak, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Johnson County Games This Week

Grandview High School at Fairfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Waxahachie, TX

Waxahachie, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennedale High School at Alvarado High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Alvarado, TX

Alvarado, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Ellis County Games This Week

Woodrow Wilson at Midlothian Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: midlothian, TX

midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Penelope High School at Milford High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Coolidge, TX

Coolidge, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Malakoff High School at Maypearl High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Corsicana, TX

Corsicana, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at Midlothian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: midlothian, TX

midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Justin F Kimball School at Ennis High School