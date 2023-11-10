On Friday, November 10, Frisco High School will host Richland High School, beginning at 7:00 PM CT.

Richland vs. Frisco Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Haltom, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Collin County Games This Week

Lone Star High School at W T White High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at Kaufman High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Allen High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Plano East Senior High School at Prosper High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Prosper, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockwall High School at Wylie High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Rockwall, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Marcus High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: McKinney, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Caddo Mills High School at Farmersville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Greenville, TX
  • Conference: 4A - District 13
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wakeland High School at Timberview High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 1
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney North High School at Barbers Hill High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Reedy High School at Newman Smith High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Frisco, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Tree High School at Lovejoy High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lucas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Celina High School at Paris High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Allen, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Melissa, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Tarrant County Games This Week

Colleyville Heritage High School at Denton High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Grapevine, TX
  • Conference: 5A - District 6
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Martin High School - Arlington at Berkner High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Kennedale High School at Alvarado High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Alvarado, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Grapevine High School at Emerson High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Grapevine, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

South Oak Cliff High School at Everman High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Dallas , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Stephenville High School at Western Hills High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Stephenville, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Boswell High School at Carroll High School - Southlake

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Southlake , TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Seagoville High School at Summit High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Mansfield, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington High School at Highland Park High School - Dallas

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Highland Park, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Byron Nelson High School at Crowley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Justin, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Arlington Heights High School at Lake Dallas High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Corinth, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Bowie High School - Arlington at Jesuit College Prep School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Arlington, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Country Christian School at Dallas Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Dallas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

