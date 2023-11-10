Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Robertson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Robertson County, Texas? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Robertson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Franklin High School at Hallettsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Franklin, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.