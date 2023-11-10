Rockets vs. Pelicans November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 1:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Southwest Division rivals battle when the Houston Rockets (0-2) welcome in the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) at Toyota Center, tipping off on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.
Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, BSNO
Rockets Players to Watch
- Fred VanVleet's numbers last season were 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He also sank 39.3% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 triples (seventh in league).
- Alperen Sengun's numbers last season were 14.8 points, 9.0 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He drained 55.3% of his shots from the field.
- Jalen Green averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Jabari Smith Jr. put up 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Dillon Brooks' stats last season included 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He made 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.0 treys.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- CJ McCollum put up 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the field.
- Brandon Ingram collected 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.0% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Herbert Jones' stats last season were 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field.
- Zion Williamson posted 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists.
Rockets vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Rockets
|Pelicans
|110.7
|Points Avg.
|114.4
|118.6
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|45.7%
|Field Goal %
|48.0%
|32.7%
|Three Point %
|36.4%
