Southwest Division rivals battle when the Houston Rockets (0-2) welcome in the New Orleans Pelicans (1-0) at Toyota Center, tipping off on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, BSNO

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet's numbers last season were 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He also sank 39.3% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 triples (seventh in league).

Alperen Sengun's numbers last season were 14.8 points, 9.0 boards and 3.9 assists per game. He drained 55.3% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Green averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jabari Smith Jr. put up 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Dillon Brooks' stats last season included 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He made 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.0 treys.

Pelicans Players to Watch

CJ McCollum put up 20.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jonas Valanciunas' numbers last season were 14.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 54.7% from the field.

Brandon Ingram collected 24.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.0% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Herbert Jones' stats last season were 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field.

Zion Williamson posted 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Pelicans 110.7 Points Avg. 114.4 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 45.7% Field Goal % 48.0% 32.7% Three Point % 36.4%

