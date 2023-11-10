The Houston Rockets (4-3) host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) after winning four home games in a row. The Rockets are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and BSNO

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rockets -2.5 217.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 217.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Houston's games this year have an average total of 219.3, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Rockets have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.

Houston won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

Houston has played as a favorite of -135 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockets have a 57.4% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rockets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rockets 4 57.1% 112.6 220.9 106.7 222 221.9 Pelicans 5 62.5% 108.3 220.9 115.3 222 223.6

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

The 112.6 points per game the Rockets average are only 2.7 fewer points than the Pelicans allow (115.3).

When Houston puts up more than 115.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Rockets and Pelicans Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rockets 4-3 1-0 3-4 Pelicans 4-4 1-2 4-4

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Rockets vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Rockets Pelicans 112.6 Points Scored (PG) 108.3 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 3-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 3-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-1 106.7 Points Allowed (PG) 115.3 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 3-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.