The Houston Rockets (4-3) host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) after winning four home games in a row. The Rockets are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: Space City Home Network and BSNO

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Rockets -2.5 217.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 217.5 points in four of seven games this season.
  • Houston's games this year have an average total of 219.3, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Rockets have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.
  • Houston won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Houston has played as a favorite of -135 or more once this season and won that game.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockets have a 57.4% chance to win.

Rockets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rockets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Rockets 4 57.1% 112.6 220.9 106.7 222 221.9
Pelicans 5 62.5% 108.3 220.9 115.3 222 223.6

Additional Rockets Insights & Trends

  • The 112.6 points per game the Rockets average are only 2.7 fewer points than the Pelicans allow (115.3).
  • When Houston puts up more than 115.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Rockets and Pelicans Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Rockets 4-3 1-0 3-4
Pelicans 4-4 1-2 4-4

Rockets vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Rockets Pelicans
112.6
Points Scored (PG)
 108.3
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
3-1
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 3-1
3-1
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 3-1
106.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.3
5
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
3-1
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 3-0
3-1
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-0

