Rockets vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (4-3) host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) after winning four home games in a row. The Rockets are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.
Rockets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-2.5
|217.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 217.5 points in four of seven games this season.
- Houston's games this year have an average total of 219.3, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Rockets have put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread.
- Houston won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.
- Houston has played as a favorite of -135 or more once this season and won that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockets have a 57.4% chance to win.
Rockets vs Pelicans Additional Info
Rockets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|4
|57.1%
|112.6
|220.9
|106.7
|222
|221.9
|Pelicans
|5
|62.5%
|108.3
|220.9
|115.3
|222
|223.6
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- The 112.6 points per game the Rockets average are only 2.7 fewer points than the Pelicans allow (115.3).
- When Houston puts up more than 115.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
Rockets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|4-3
|1-0
|3-4
|Pelicans
|4-4
|1-2
|4-4
Rockets vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Rockets
|Pelicans
|112.6
|108.3
|15
|26
|3-1
|3-1
|3-1
|3-1
|106.7
|115.3
|5
|19
|3-1
|3-0
|3-1
|3-0
