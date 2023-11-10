Rockets vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - November 10
Heading into a game against the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4), the Houston Rockets (4-3) currently are monitoring two players on the injury report. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10 at Toyota Center.
Their last time out, the Rockets won on Wednesday 128-94 against the Lakers. In the win, Jalen Green paced the Rockets with 28 points.
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Amen Thompson
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|7.0
|3.3
|1.7
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out
|Knee
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
Pelicans Injuries: CJ McCollum: Out (Lung), Jose Alvarado: Out (Ankle), Trey Murphy III: Out (Knee), Naji Marshall: Out (Knee), Herbert Jones: Questionable (Leg), Zion Williamson: Questionable (Personal)
Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
