The Houston Rockets (4-3) aim to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-4) on November 10, 2023.

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Rockets vs Pelicans Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

This season, the Rockets have a 48.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.9% higher than the 46.8% of shots the Pelicans' opponents have hit.

In games Houston shoots better than 46.8% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Rockets are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 24th.

The Rockets record 112.6 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 115.3 the Pelicans give up.

Houston has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 115.3 points.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

The Rockets averaged 110.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 110.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 0.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, Houston surrendered 6.9 fewer points per game (115.1) than in road games (122).

Looking at three-pointers, the Rockets performed better in home games last season, averaging 10.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 10.4 threes per game and a 32.5% three-point percentage in road games.

Rockets Injuries