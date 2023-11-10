Betting on player props is one of the ways to wager on the Houston Rockets-New Orleans Pelicans matchup at Toyota Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Rockets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSNO

Space City Home Network and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS 3PM 17.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -179)

Fred VanVleet's 15.3-point scoring average is 2.2 less than Friday's over/under.

He drains 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Friday (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +132)

The 22.5-point prop total for Jalen Green on Friday is 4.8 higher than his scoring average, which is 17.7.

Green averages 1.0 made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

