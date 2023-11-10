Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Smith County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Smith County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Smith County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Little Cypress Mauriceville High School at Chapel Hill High School - Tyler
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Nacogdoches, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melissa High School at Whitehouse High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Melissa, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
