The North Texas Mean Green (3-6) and their 13th-ranked passing attack will hit the field against the SMU Mustangs (7-2) and the ninth-ranked passing D in the country on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Mustangs are heavily favored, by 17 points. The over/under is set at 68.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the SMU vs. North Texas matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SMU vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-17) 68.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-16.5) 67.5 -820 +550 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

SMU vs. North Texas Betting Trends

SMU has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Mustangs have an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 17-point favorites this season.

North Texas has compiled a 5-3-1 record against the spread this season.

The Mean Green have covered the spread when playing as at least 17-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the AAC +170 Bet $100 to win $170

