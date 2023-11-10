Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Somervell County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Somervell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Glen Rose High School at Greenwood High School