Springtown High School plays at Hereford High School on Friday, November 10 at 6:30 PM CT.

Springtown vs. Hereford Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT
  • Location: Snyder, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Parker County Games This Week

Shoemaker High School at Aledo High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Aledo, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Callisburg High School at Springtown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Springtown, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

City View High School at Millsap High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Millsap, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Brock High School at Iowa Park High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Graham, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

