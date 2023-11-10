The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) battle the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Rupp Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • TV: SEC Network+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

  • The Lions' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Wildcats had given up to their opponents (42.9%).
  • Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-13 when it shot higher than 42.9% from the field.
  • The Lions were the 312th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished first.
  • The Lions averaged only 3.8 more points per game last year (71.6) than the Wildcats allowed their opponents to score (67.8).
  • When it scored more than 67.8 points last season, Texas A&M-Commerce went 9-11.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Texas A&M-Commerce averaged 78.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 68.7.
  • The Lions allowed 72.9 points per game at home last season, and 74.6 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, Texas A&M-Commerce knocked down fewer triples on the road (8.1 per game) than at home (9.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (31.3%) than at home (34.7%) too.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 78-46 Reed Arena
11/8/2023 @ Texas Tech L 73-46 United Supermarkets Arena
11/10/2023 @ Kentucky - Rupp Arena
11/12/2023 @ Purdue Fort Wayne - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
11/15/2023 USAO - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

