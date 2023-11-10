The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) play the Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Value City Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: Peacock

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

The Aggies shot at a 43.2% rate from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 43% shooting opponents of the Buckeyes averaged.

Texas A&M went 15-2 when it shot higher than 43% from the field.

The Buckeyes ranked 121st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Aggies ranked 19th.

The Aggies put up just 3.8 more points per game last year (72.8) than the Buckeyes gave up to opponents (69).

Texas A&M went 13-5 last season when it scored more than 69 points.

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison

At home, Texas A&M scored 73.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 73.7.

The Aggies conceded fewer points at home (60.5 per game) than on the road (67) last season.

Texas A&M sunk the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34%) than on the road (33%).

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule