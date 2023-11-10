The Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0) will face the Texas A&M Aggies (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via Peacock.

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Ohio State (-1.5)

Ohio State (-1.5) Total: 138.5

138.5 TV: Peacock

Texas A&M Top Players (2022-23)

Wade Taylor IV: 16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tyrece Radford: 13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Dexter Dennis: 9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Henry Coleman III: 9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Julius Marble: 9.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

Ohio State Top Players (2022-23)

Brice Sensabaugh: 16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Justice Sueing: 12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Bruce Thornton: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Zed Key: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Sean McNeil: 9.7 PTS, 2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State Rank Ohio State AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 72.8 149th 141st 69 Points Allowed 66.5 71st 111th 32.8 Rebounds 34 54th 121st 9.1 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 237th 6.8 3pt Made 6.2 299th 289th 11.7 Assists 12.5 221st 25th 10.1 Turnovers 11.8 175th

