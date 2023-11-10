The Delaware State Hornets (0-1) play the No. 18 Texas Longhorns (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Moody Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Delaware State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: LHN

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

Texas Stats Insights

The Longhorns made 47.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Hornets allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Texas had a 15-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.5% from the field.

The Hornets ranked 210th in rebounding in college basketball, the Longhorns finished 183rd.

Last year, the Longhorns averaged 78.0 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 75.5 the Hornets allowed.

When Texas put up more than 75.5 points last season, it went 12-3.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

Texas posted 84.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 15.4 more points than it averaged on the road (69.4).

The Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.0).

At home, Texas sunk 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than on the road (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to in road games (31.8%).

Texas Upcoming Schedule