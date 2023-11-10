Texas vs. Delaware State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Delaware State Hornets (0-1) battle the Texas Longhorns (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Moody Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on LHN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Delaware State matchup.
Texas vs. Delaware State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network
Texas vs. Delaware State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Delaware State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-31.5)
|145.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Texas (-31.5)
|145.5
|-10000
|+2500
Texas vs. Delaware State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Texas covered 18 times in 35 matchups with a spread last season.
- Longhorns games hit the over 17 out of 35 times last season.
- Delaware State went 14-11-0 ATS last year.
- The Hornets and their opponents combined to go over the point total 13 out of 25 times last season.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- Oddsmakers rate Texas considerably higher (14th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (103rd).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Texas has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.
