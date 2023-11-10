The No. 18 Texas Longhorns (1-0) and the Delaware State Hornets (0-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at Moody Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Delaware State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

9:00 PM ET TV: Longhorn Network

Longhorn Network Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Delaware State (14-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.4% of the time, 4.6% more often than Texas (18-17-0) last season.

Texas vs. Delaware State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 78.0 142.6 67.8 143.3 142.3 Delaware State 64.6 142.6 75.5 143.3 138.5

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Last year, the Longhorns averaged 78.0 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 75.5 the Hornets allowed.

Texas went 7-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall last season when scoring more than 75.5 points.

Texas vs. Delaware State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 18-17-0 17-18-0 Delaware State 14-11-0 13-12-0

Texas vs. Delaware State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Delaware State 17-1 Home Record 4-8 4-6 Away Record 2-14 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

