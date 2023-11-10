Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Timpson High School vs. Corrigan-Camden High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Corrigan-Camden High School will host Timpson High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Timpson vs. Corrigan Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Lufkin, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games This Week
Shelbyville High School at Groveton JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Nacogdoches, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.