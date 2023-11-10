Uvalde High School travels to face Lampasas High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:30 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Uvalde vs. Lampasas Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:30 PM CT

7:30 PM CT Location: Boerne, TX

Boerne, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Uvalde County Games This Week

Bruni High School at Sabinal High School