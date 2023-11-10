Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Uvalde High School vs. Lampasas High School Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Uvalde High School travels to face Lampasas High School on Friday, November 10 at 7:30 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Uvalde vs. Lampasas Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
- Location: Boerne, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Uvalde County Games This Week
Bruni High School at Sabinal High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Sabinal, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.