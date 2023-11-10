There is an exciting high school matchup -- Rogers High School vs. Van Vleck High School -- in Rogers, TX on Friday, November 10, starting at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Van Vleck vs. Rogers Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Rogers, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Bell County Games This Week

Harper High School at Holland High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Holland, TX
  • Conference: 2A -
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hitchcock High School at Academy High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: College Station, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Travis High School at Belton High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Belton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Belton High School at Billy Ryan High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Denton, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

DeSoto High School at Harker Heights High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Desoto, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Matagorda County Games This Week

Bay City High School at North Forest High School

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 11
  • Location: Houston, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.