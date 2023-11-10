Spring Hill High School hosts Van High School at 7:30 PM CT on Friday, November 10.

Van vs. Spring Hill Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT
  • Location: Tyler, TX
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Gregg County Games This Week

Mount Vernon High School at Gladewater High School

  • Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Longview, TX, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wichita Christian School at Christian Heritage Classical School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Longview, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Tree High School at Lovejoy High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Lucas, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Van Zandt County Games This Week

Van Alstyne High School at Wills Point High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Plano, TX
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

