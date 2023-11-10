On Friday, November 10 at 7:00 PM CT, Christian Heritage Classical School will host Wichita Christian School.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wichita Chr. vs. Chr. Heritage Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Longview, TX

Longview, TX Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Gregg County Games This Week

Mount Vernon High School at Gladewater High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10

6:50 PM CT on November 10 Location: Longview, TX, TX

Longview, TX, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Tree High School at Lovejoy High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lucas, TX

Lucas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Van High School at Spring Hill High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10

7:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Wichita County Games This Week

Wichita Falls High School at Canyon High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Childress, TX

Childress, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Brock High School at Iowa Park High School