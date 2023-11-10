Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Willacy County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Willacy County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Willacy County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Lyford High School at Industrial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Vanderbilt, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
