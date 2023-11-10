Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Wilson County, Texas this week, we've got what you need here.
Wilson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Hebbronville High School at Poth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Mathis , TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuloso-Midway High School at La Vernia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 10
- Location: La Vernia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
